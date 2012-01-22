Iraqi security forces storm Mosul airport, military base
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
DUBLIN The European Central Bank (ECB) has warned that the Irish government faced the financial equivalent of a bomb exploding in Dublin if it failed to repay senior debt in the former Anglo Irish Bank, a government minister said on Sunday.
Ireland's government was swept to power last year after promising to impose haircuts on bondholders in Irish banks but dropped ambitions to impose losses on some senior bondholders in the now-defunct Anglo Irish Bank at the insistence of the ECB.
Transport Minister Leo Varadkar told broadcaster RTE that failure to repay senior bondholders in the nationalised lender would raise borrowing costs for other state-controlled banks and companies such as the state-run power groups, meaning consumers would end up with higher mortgage repayments and utility bills.
"What the ECB has said to us ... is that, it's on your head. We don't want you to default on these payments, it is your decision ultimately. But a bomb will go off, a bomb will go off in Dublin, not in Frankfurt, because of the reasons I've outlined," Varadkar said.
Ireland's government has to go on the defensive every time a senior unsecured, unguaranteed bond in Anglo Irish, recently renamed Irish Bank Resolution Corp, falls due. The next repayment date falls on Wednesday, when a 1.2-billion-euro (£996.7 million) note is up for redemption.
Repaying bondholders in Anglo Irish is hugely contentious because taxpayers face years of austerity partly to bail out the bank. Anglo Irish is a poster-child for the sort of reckless lending that forced Ireland into an EU-IMF bailout.
Ireland's government is trying to persuade its European partners to cut the cost of shoring up Anglo Irish Bank, estimated at 47 billion euros, and Varadkar also said defaulting on the bank's senior notes would not help those discussions.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dale Hudson)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has requested Interpol to put an alert out to apprehend four North Korean suspects in the murder of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Malaysia's police chief said on Thursday.
PARIS Far-right leader Marine Le Pen remains favourite to win the first round of France's presidential election but would lose the May 7 runoff against either the centre-right's Francois Fillon or centrist Emmanuel Macron, two polls showed on Thursday.