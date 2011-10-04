BELFAST A Belfast court sentenced a woman to life on Tuesday for the murder of her 81-year-old neighbour, whom she beat with a crucifix and sexually assaulted after calling in for a drink on Christmas Eve.

A jury at Belfast Crown Court unanimously found Karen Walsh, 45, guilty of the murder of Maire Rankin, 81, whose naked and battered body was found by her brother-in-law on Christmas morning, 2008, at her house in Newry, Northern Ireland.

The chief prosecutor said Walsh called into her neighbour with a bottle of vodka and began to beat her after they got into an argument.

He said she sexually assaulted her neighbour to make it appear that a man had carried out the attack.

"Because of her trusting nature and kindness, she was subjected to a frenzied assault and a horrific murder," Rankin's eldest daughter, Emily, told journalists outside the courtroom. "She died alone and frightened."

A pathologist told the jury he had found evidence that Rankin was sexually assaulted and the crown of thorns on the crucifix had been violently thrust into her chin, causing a circle of bruising and abrasion.

Walsh's DNA was found on her body, chin, the crucifix and on a litre bottle of vodka.

The court heard that after beating the pensioner to death, Walsh calmly sat down on her living room sofa and ate a mince pie, surrounded by Christmas presents.

The judge handed Walsh a life sentence. The exact number of years she will be in prison will be determined at a later hearing.

As Walsh was led from the court, she turned and told the judge: "I'm completely innocent."

