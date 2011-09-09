BELFAST Northern Ireland's police ombudsman announced his resignation on Thursday after a report said his independence in the investigation of historical crimes had been compromised.

Families of relatives killed in militant attacks over four decades of sectarian violence accused ombudsman Al Hutchinson of changing reports into historical investigations to make them less critical of the police, a charge he denies.

Policing is highly sensitive in Northern Ireland, where a 1998 peace deal hinged on the reform of the police, which Catholic groups said was historically biased towards the protestant community.

About 3,600 people died between the late 1960s and 1990s in violence between the Catholic minority who sought the unification of the island, and Protestants who favoured continued British rule.

Mainly Catholic nationalist parties and their pro-British protestant rivals both said they had lost confidence in Hutchinson's work. Both communities are broadly supportive of the police.

The independent report said that civil servants were "unduly interfering" with the work of the ombudsman's office, which has a staff of more than 140, and that its investigators were not detached enough from the police.

"The continuing attacks on me generate a confidence issue that will ultimately divide the community and damage the continuing good work of the office," Hutchinson told the justice committee of Northern Ireland's parliament.

"Policing is too important to Northern Ireland's future. I will not let those who want to undermine the progress for their own narrow agendas to succeed in destroying the office or shaping it for their own ends," he added.

Investigations into police conduct during historical murders in Northern Ireland have been suspended.

Hutchinson, 64, a former assistant Commissioner in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told politicians in Belfast he would be leaving at the start of June next year. Politicians and families of victims called on him to resign immediately.

(Reporting by Ivan Little; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Elizabeth Fullerton)