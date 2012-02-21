Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny addresses the media following the Invest In Ireland forum at New York University, in New York February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

DUBLIN Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Tuesday that the state's lawyer is likely to advise within "two to three weeks" on whether the country needs to hold a referendum on a new EU treaty that includes tougher fiscal rules.

Irish attitudes towards Europe have cooled during the country's financial crisis and there is no guarantee such a referendum would pass, putting a question mark over Dublin's commitment to the single currency and creating a headache for Brussels.

"The government awaits the attorney general's advice....I would say in a matter, at the outside 2 to 3 weeks," Kenny said in parliament.

Even if the government decides a referendum is not needed, it is possible that the president would refer legislation covering the pact to the Supreme Court, which may then rule that a popular vote is needed.

A group of Irish opposition lawmakers launched a campaign earlier this month to petition the president for a referendum.

(Reporting by Lorraine Turner)