DUBLIN Ireland's services sector expanded at a slower pace in March, although the rate of growth in business from abroad picked up, in a reassuring sign for the export-driven economy, a survey showed on Thursday.

In contrast to much of the euro zone, bailed-out Ireland's economy has expanded for the last two years, but it contracted in the third quarter of 2012 and was flat in the fourth as weak external demand weighed on exports.

A survey earlier this week showed that Irish manufacturing contracted for the first time in over a year last month, and that the euro zone's problems led to the sharpest contraction in new export orders since August 2009.

The services side of the economy fared better, with the NCB Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of services sector activity slipping to 52.3 from 53.6 in February but remaining above the 50 line that separates growth from contraction.

"The key positive from this morning's report is the continued strength in new export business," said Philip O'Sullivan, chief economist at NCB Stockbrokers.

"Services exports were an important contributor to Irish economic growth last year, with total export growth of 2.9 percent driven entirely by strength in the services sector. Indeed, in 2012, Ireland's services exports exceeded goods exports for the first time on record."

The PMI subindex measuring new export business at services companies rose to 57.8 in March from 56.7 a month earlier.

Ireland's services sector accounts for 70 percent of GDP, although that includes public services not covered by the NCB survey.

Ireland expects export growth to speed up a touch to 3.3 percent this year, helping the economy expand 1.5 percent compared to the 0.9 percent recorded last year.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)