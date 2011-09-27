Rihanna poses during the launch of her fragrance ''Reb'l fleur'' at a House of Fraser department store on Oxford Street in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

BELFAST Global pop star Rihanna was thrown out of a corn field by an angry farmer in Northern Ireland after he spotted her posing for cameras in a skimpy top.

The Grammy Award winning singer, whose hit singles include "Rude Boy" and "S&M," was using the backdrop of the field near the town of Bangor for a video shoot on Monday ahead of three concerts in Belfast this week.

Crowds of local men and schoolgirls gathered at the side of the field when the singer and her entourage rolled up and she stripped down to a bandana bikini and torn blue jeans.

Irish newspapers reported that she briefly posed topless.

"The young lady in question was ceasing to be dressed in an appropriate manner," farmer Alan Graham, a deeply religious Protestant local council member, told Ireland's national broadcaster RTE on Tuesday.

"I felt the thing was inappropriate and I requested that the filming end at that stage."

Mr Graham admitted he had no idea who the 23-year-old singer was when he got a call last week asking to use his field for a pop video. After filming stopped, he spoke briefly to the star who he said was understanding.

"She was most gracious and we shook hands and we parted on good enough terms," he said.

