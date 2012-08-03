DUBLIN Ireland's services sector shrank marginally for the third month in a row in July as weak domestic demand outweighed growth in new export orders, a survey showed on Friday.

The NCB Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which measures activity in the services sector, declined to 49.1 in July from 49.7 in June, remaining just below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The current period of decline in the services sector, which accounts for roughly 60 percent of the Irish economy, follows a three-month period of expansion.

Growth in Ireland's manufacturing sector hit a 15-month high, a separate survey showed on Wednesday, as the rest of the euro zone slumped.

Overall new business in the services sector decreased marginally for the second time in the past three months, the survey said.

But new export orders increased for the 12th month in a row, to 55.7 from 54.2, to hit their highest rate of expansion since February last year.

"Anecdotal evidence suggested that non-Eurozone markets had been sources of growth, with the UK and Australia mentioned in particular," the survey's authors said in a statement.

A report from the Irish Export Association this week showed that services dominated export growth in the first six months of the year, with total exports forecast to grow this year and next.

The level of positive sentiment among managers in the services sector picked up from that seen in the previous month, but remained weaker than the long-run series average, the survey said.

(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Toby Chopra)