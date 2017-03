Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan presents the budget to waiting media at the Government Buildings in Dublin December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Figures due for release later on Monday will show Ireland's tax take was a little better than expected in January, the country's finance minister said ahead of the publication of exchequer data at 4:30 p.m. British time.

"The first month's exchequer figures ...will show taxes are coming in as expected on the budget and even a little bit better," Michael Noonan told the Newstalk radio station.

"I would expect that this would be the year that the economy turns."

