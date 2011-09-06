A demonstrator holds a placard in front of her face outside Laganside Crown Court, in Belfast September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Demonstrators hold placards in front of their faces outside Laganside Crown Court, in Belfast September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man wears a Halloween mask to conceal his identity as he arrives at Laganside Crown Court, in Belfast September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

BELFAST The biggest trial of suspected militants in Northern Ireland in over 20 years began Tuesday, prompting police to deploy dozens of reinforcements to protect witnesses and relatives.

Fourteen suspected members of banned pro-British militant group the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) face a total of 97 charges mainly linked to the murder of the head of rival group the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

The charges are based on the evidence of two brothers who are serving sentences for their part in the 2000 killing.

A large number of such so-called "supergrasses" -- informers used to give evidence against former associates -- were used in Northern Ireland in the 1980s to convict hundreds of pro-British and Irish nationalist suspects.

But the system was largely discredited after most of the defendants were freed on appeal.

UDA chief Tommy English was gunned down at his home on the northern outskirts of Belfast in October 2000 during a bitter feud between the UDA and the UVF which claimed seven lives.

David and Robert Stewart, who have served 3.5 years for aiding and abetting the murder have agreed to give evidence in return for reduced jail terms.

All of the defendants are suspected UVF members. One, Mark Haddock, is alleged to have worked as an informer for the police as well as leading the UVF in north Belfast.

A dozen UVF supporters protested outside the Belfast courtroom watched. Banners denouncing the use of "supergrasses" have appeared across the city.

"I never thought I would ever see the evidence from informers being used again in courts here," said Robert Norris who spent a year in prison after being implicated by the first major UVF supergrass in 1983 before the charges were thrown out.

"It didn't work before - it shouldn't have been brought back again," he said.

Relatives of UVF murder victims watched the proceedings from a separate building guarded by dozens of police to protect them from intimidation during the trial.

Street violence by pro-British militants has increased in recent months amid frustration about a 1998 peace deal that largely ended 30 years of conflict that killed some 3,600 people. Police have said Irish nationalist militants opposed to the deal are more dangerous than at any time since 1998.

Loyalist groups have complained that the authorities are spending more resources prosecuting past crimes by loyalist groups than those by nationalist groups like the now-dormant Irish Republican Army.

The 1998 agreement paved the way for a power-sharing government bringing together Protestant loyalists who want Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom, and Irish nationalists who want it to be part of a united Ireland.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Rosalind Russell)