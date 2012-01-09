DUBLIN Two men went on trial in Northern Ireland Monday charged with the murder of a police officer in March 2009, one of the bloodiest months since a 1998 peace deal mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence.

Constable Stephen Carroll was shot dead when he was out on patrol in Craigavon, about 25 miles southwest Belfast, just two days after the killing of two British soldiers in the province.

Carroll's murder was claimed by the Continuity IRA, a small militant group opposed to the Irish Republican Army ending its violent campaign against British rule. The court heard from the prosecution that British security forces were secretly bugging a car belonging to one of the accused before the killing.

A tracking device had been hidden in the car of John Paul Wootton, 20, who is pleading not guilty to the policeman's murder and to possessing a rifle, a prosecution lawyer said.

He said a witness would give evidence that the GPS device had been planted in Wootton's car to monitor its movements and he said that there was information recovered from it which put Wootton's vehicle leaving the murder scene shortly after the shooting.

The prosecution said DNA evidence also linked his co-accused Brendan McConville, a 40-year-old former Sinn Fein councillor, to the murder.

Carroll, whose widow and family members sat in the public gallery metres away from the accused, was lured to his death by members of the Continuity IRA who smashed a window in a private house and waited for the police to respond.

The separate trial of two suspected militants charged with the murder of the two British soldiers -- killings claimed by another nationalist dissident group the Real IRA -- began in November.

While the peace deal largely ended the conflict in Northern Ireland that cost some 3,600 lives, there has been an upsurge of shootings and bombings in recent years, including the murder of another policeman last year.

British army experts defused a car bomb targeting a soldier in Northern Ireland Friday, an attack claimed by nationalist militant group Oglaigh na hEireann.

