Colin Duffy leaves Antrim Courthouse in Antrim January 20, 2012. Duffy was cleared of the murder of soldiers Patrick Azimkar and Mark Quinsey at Massereene barracks in 2009. Duffy's co-accused, Brian Shivers, was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to life in prison, local media reported. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

An undated combination photo released by Britain's Ministry of Defence on March 9, 2009 shows Mark Quinsey (L) and Cengiz 'Patrick' Azimkar, British soldiers killed in an attack on March 8 in Northern Ireland. REUTERS/MOD/Handout

Brian Shivers arrives at Antrim Courthouse, where he is on trial for murder with co-accused Colin Duffy, in Antrim January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

ANTRIM, Northern Ireland A Northern Irish Catholic man was found guilty on Friday of the 2009 murder of two British soldiers outside an army base, one of the worst attacks since a 1998 peace deal mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence.

The shootings were claimed by the Real IRA, a dissident group which opposes the Irish Republican Army's ending of its armed campaign against British rule.

Brian Shivers, 46, from county Londonderry, was found guilty of killing soldiers Patrick Azimkar, 21, and Mark Quinsey, 23. His co-accused Colin Duffy, 44, was acquitted.

Azimkar and Quinsey were shot dead outside the Massereene Barracks in Antrim as they collected a pizza hours before they were due to fly to Afghanistan. Four other people were seriously injured, including the pizza delivery men.

"This trial has been horrific for us. To say we are hurt and devastated does not describe how we feel as we are already ourselves serving a life sentence," Quinsey's sister Jamie told reporters outside the court.

"After nearly three years of heartache, today we have come a little bit closer to justice."

Azimkar's mother said losing her son had devastated her family and would forever cast a dark shadow over their lives.

Duffy left the court without making any comment as a crowd shouted abuse at him.

Judge Anthony Hart told Antrim County Court the fact that Shivers' DNA had been found on matches inside and outside the green Vauxhall getaway car, which the suspects had tried to set on fire, proved his involvement.

Shivers, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, had denied involvement.

Duffy's DNA was in the car but the prosecution failed to establish a link between him and the murder plot, the judge said.

CCTV footage aired earlier in the trial showed the soldiers trying to escape from the gunfire. Two figures dressed in black and wearing balaclavas paused after the first onslaught and then resumed firing.

The Real IRA was behind the worst attack of the decades of violence when a car bomb killed 29 people including several children and a woman pregnant with twins in 1998.

The peace deal largely ended the conflict in Northern Ireland between mainly Catholic Irish nationalists and predominantly Protestant unionists, who want the province to remain British, that killed about 3,600 people. But there has been an upsurge of shootings and bombings in recent years.

(Reporting by Ivan Little; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Janet Lawrence)