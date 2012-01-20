WW2 bomb forces evacuations in Greece's Thessaloniki
ATHENS Thousands of Greeks evacuated their homes in the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki on Sunday to allow experts to defuse a World War Two bomb.
ANTRIM, Northern Ireland A Northern Irish Catholic man was found guilty on Friday of the 2009 murder of two British soldiers outside an army base, one of the worst attacks since a 1998 peace deal mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence.
The shootings were claimed by the Real IRA, a dissident group which opposes the Irish Republican Army's ending of its armed campaign against British rule.
Brian Shivers, 46, from county Londonderry, was found guilty of killing soldiers Patrick Azimkar, 21, and Mark Quinsey, 23. His co-accused Colin Duffy, 44, was acquitted.
Azimkar and Quinsey were shot dead outside the Massereene Barracks in Antrim as they collected a pizza hours before they were due to fly to Afghanistan. Four other people were seriously injured, including the pizza delivery men.
"This trial has been horrific for us. To say we are hurt and devastated does not describe how we feel as we are already ourselves serving a life sentence," Quinsey's sister Jamie told reporters outside the court.
"After nearly three years of heartache, today we have come a little bit closer to justice."
Azimkar's mother said losing her son had devastated her family and would forever cast a dark shadow over their lives.
Duffy left the court without making any comment as a crowd shouted abuse at him.
Judge Anthony Hart told Antrim County Court the fact that Shivers' DNA had been found on matches inside and outside the green Vauxhall getaway car, which the suspects had tried to set on fire, proved his involvement.
Shivers, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, had denied involvement.
Duffy's DNA was in the car but the prosecution failed to establish a link between him and the murder plot, the judge said.
CCTV footage aired earlier in the trial showed the soldiers trying to escape from the gunfire. Two figures dressed in black and wearing balaclavas paused after the first onslaught and then resumed firing.
The Real IRA was behind the worst attack of the decades of violence when a car bomb killed 29 people including several children and a woman pregnant with twins in 1998.
The peace deal largely ended the conflict in Northern Ireland between mainly Catholic Irish nationalists and predominantly Protestant unionists, who want the province to remain British, that killed about 3,600 people. But there has been an upsurge of shootings and bombings in recent years.
(Reporting by Ivan Little; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
ATHENS Thousands of Greeks evacuated their homes in the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki on Sunday to allow experts to defuse a World War Two bomb.
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.
SEOUL South Korea's special prosecutor said it would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as it investigates a graft scandal that has engulfed the country's president.