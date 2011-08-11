DUBLIN One of three shareholders challenging Dublin's recapitalisation and effective nationalisation of bancassurer Irish Life and Permanent IPM.I has withdrawn his action, Ireland's High Court heard on Thursday.

The government was granted a High Court order to inject 2.7 billion euros (2.3 billion pounds) into Irish Life after it was required to fill most of a near 4 billion euros capital shortfall by the end of last month under the country's EU-IMF bailout.

Shareholders in Irish Life originally voted against state plans to take a 99 percent plus share in the bancassurer, but the government instead used sweeping new bank laws introduced late last year to recapitalise the group.

Lawyers for Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday that the challenge by Gerald Nigel Bunting had been abandoned and terms of settlement agreed between the parties.

Copies of the terms of settlement were handed into the court and Justice Roderick Murphy said he was striking out the matter and would make no further order.

The two remaining cases against the recapitalization taken by Horizon Growth NV and Scotchstone Capital -- a Malta-based investment fund that has led shareholder dissent -- were not mentioned.

(Reporting Sarah O'Connor; Editing by Padraic Halpin and Hans-Juergen Peters)