DUBLIN The chief executive of Irish Nationwide building society IRNBS.UL is leaving the defunct lender following its takeover by Anglo Irish Bank ANGIB.UL, management at Anglo told staff on Wednesday.

Gerry McGinn, who took charge of the failed lender two years ago, is taking over as managing director at Allied Irish Bank's ALBK. Northern Irish 'First Trust Bank' unit, according to a copy of an email sent to staff seen by Reuters.

Irish Nationwide, one of the main lenders at the heart of Ireland's financial crisis, has swallowed 5.4 billion euros (469 billion pounds) of state capital and is being wound down, together with Anglo, as part of the country's EU/IMF bailout.

Anglo, which intends to change its name to Irish Bank Resolution Corporation Limited (IBRC) as it sells assets and winds down projects ahead of its dissolution by 2020, said earlier on Wednesday it will cut 350 jobs by the end of next year.

