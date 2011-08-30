A growing number of exchanges, banks and brokers offer services for iron ore derivatives, and banks are also starting to trade physical iron ore, attracted by large market volumes and potentially high returns.

BANKS

* Credit Suisse CSGN.VX launched together with Deutsche Bank an over-the-counter OTC.L iron ore paper market in May 2008, offering cash-settled swaps against published indexes of spot physical iron ore delivered to China.

* Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is one of the top players in the cash-settled iron ore swaps market by volume and started trading physical iron ore in 2010.

* Citigroup (C.N) started to trade cash-settled iron ore swaps in 2010. In the first half of 2011, Citi traded iron ore swaps for 4 million tonnes against total market volumes just over 14.5 million tonnes in the same period. The bank said it was considering trading physical iron ore to strengthen its position in the market.

* Goldman Sachs (GS.N) started to trade iron ore swaps earlier this year and is preparing to enter the physical iron ore market.

* Morgan Stanley (MS.N) trades cash-settled iron ore swaps against prices provided by the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI. The bank says its iron ore business is closely linked to the dry freight business. It is also looking at trading physical iron ore.

* JP Morgan (JPM.N) has traded cash-settled iron ore swap contracts since late 2008. The bank says it is settling swaps against the three published indices.

* Barclays Capital began trading in the iron ore swaps market in September 2008 and has been active in both OTC and cleared markets. OTC trading is against one of three indexes or a weighted average of the components, and clearing is all via the Singapore Exchange and based on the Steel Index TSI.L. The bank's iron ore trading sits alongside coal and freight trading.

* BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) started trading cash-settled iron ore swaps in 2010 against the published Steel Index and Platts and boosted its efforts in this sector in the last few months. Its client base is mainly European and goes across the steel industry chain, the bank said.

*French Bank Natixis (CNAT.PA) will start trading iron ore swaps in the next few weeks. It is already active in other steel derivatives such as LME steel billet and steel swaps.

* Standard Bank's (SBKJ.J) physical iron ore and steel trading activity has gained momentum in the past few months, and the bank started to trade iron ore swaps earlier this year, so far mainly to manage its own price risk. The bank focuses its metals trading activity on Asia and Africa and has a number of off-take agreements with iron ore producers in Sweden, Latin America and Australia.

* Standard Chartered (STAN.L) started trading iron ore swaps in 2010 but ramped up its trading volumes this year. The bank may also get involved in the physical side of the iron ore business through financing starting from 2012.

* Macquarie Bank Limited (MQG.AX) started trading iron ore swaps in 2009 and has since expanded into iron ore options. It has recently started to trade physical iron ore, and its customers include producers and consumers across Australia, China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil and Europe.

EXCHANGES/CLEARING HOUSES

* The Singapore Exchange launched the world's first cleared OTC iron ore swaps contract in April 2009 and currently clears around 85-90 percent of globally traded iron ore swaps.

Volume was at 6.3 million tonnes in 2009, 17.7 million tonnes in 2010 and 17.6 million tonnes in the January-July 2011 period.

A record volume 3.9 million tonnes worth of iron ore swaps was cleared in July this year.

* London-based clearing house LCH.Clearnet launched an independent clearing service in June 2009 for OTC iron ore swaps contracts settled against TSI with a 62 percent iron content CFR China. Volume was 2.9 million tonnes in 2010 and just below 1 million tonnes in the first half of 2011.

* In late 2009, the Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.L (ICE.N) introduced a cleared OTC iron ore swap contract based on the 62 percent iron content cost-and-freight CFR.L China Platts Iron Ore Index on ICE Clear U.S. In March this year, however, ICE announced the introduction of clearing for a new iron ore swap through ICE Clear Europe, to settle against the same Platts index, and said clearing of iron ore on ICE Clear U.S. will cease as open interest migrates or expires.

* The CME Group Inc (CME.O) launched clearing services for iron ore swap futures settled against TSI and Platts in July and October 2010, respectively. It also launched clearing on iron ore options settled against TSI and Platts in March 2011. CME Clearport cleared a total of 1.02 million tonnes TSI swap options as well as 24,000 tonnes TSI swap futures since launch.

* Norway's NOS Clearing In November 2010 launched a clearing service for iron ore swaps and options contracts, settled against the TSI 62 percent iron content index. NOS has cleared iron ore options for 1.6 million dry metric tons since launch.

* The Singapore Mercantile Exchange launched a cash-settled contract settled against MBIOI .IO62-CNO=MB on August 12, but trading volumes have been thin so far.

BROKERS

* London and Singapore-based Freight Investor Services FIS.L brokers a cash-settled iron ore swap, which can be cleared by LCH.Clearnet or SGX and settled against the Steel Index. It also brokers cash-settled iron ore options, which can be cleared by NOS and CME. The cleared contract operates as an OTC agreement with settlement against the Steel Index. Trades can also be settled bilaterally against the Metal Bulletin MBIO or Platts Iron Ore Index. FIS brokers on average 35-45 percent of the total iron ore swaps trade, it said. It is also active in steel swaps such as U.S. hot-rolled-coil HRC.L, European HRC and steel scrap swaps. All cleared by LCH.

* Broker GFI GFIG.N started its iron ore desk in July 2009 and clears through SGX, LCH, CME and NOS. The majority of the trades to date are based on TSI, but Platts is also cleared. Iron ore swaps trade in monthly settled financial contracts and the standard volume is in multiples of 5,000 tonnes per month. The company's iron ore trading includes steel derivatives and is coupled with its existing dry freight forward agreements FFA.L, metals and coal desks. GFI launched iron ore swaps trading on its electronic platform Energy Match Europe on Tuesday.

* London Dry Bulk LDB.L has been brokering both physical iron ore and iron ore swaps since January 2009. It brokers non-origin specific FOB and CFR China cargoes of iron ore as well as iron ore swaps, which are cleared by SGX, LCH.Clearnet, ICE and CME. LDB offers a hybrid voice brokered/screen platform execution service for the OTC iron ore swaps market and will also broker swaps settled against any of the three existing iron ore reference prices. Swaps settled against either the Steel Index iron ore reference price or the Platts iron ore index can be reported to a clearing house on conclusion to be cleared.

* Sucden Financial started to offer iron ore swaps at the end of 2010 and has stepped up its efforts in recent months, focussing on Russian, Asian and European customers. Sucden clears its own business on LCH and is now looking to clear swaps on SGX.

INDEXES

* The Steel Index TSI.L has four reference prices for iron ore. The two headline indices refer to 62 and 58 percent iron content material. The 62 percent index (.IO62-CNI=SI) normalizes reported transactions of 60.01-66.49 percent iron back to a base specification of 62 percent iron, 3.5 percent alumina content, among other variables. The 58 percent index (.IO58-CNI=SI) normalizes reported transactions of 55-60 percent iron by the same means. These two indexes are on a CFR Tianjin basis. In addition, TSI produces two supplementary indices: a 62 percent iron and 2 percent alumina content index and a 63.5/63 percent iron content index to reflect material from the Indian subcontinent. These latter indexes are on a CFR Qingdao basis.

* Platts publishes 4 assessments for iron ore prices, including a reference for 62 percent iron content and normalised to a base specification of 2 percent alumina content. All assessments are on a CFR Qingdao basis.

* Metal Bulletin publishes a tonnage-weighted calculation normalised to a base specification of 62 percent iron content on a CFR Qingdao basis .IO62-CNO=MB. It also provides an assessment for 63.5 percent iron content Indian fines.

* The China Iron & Steel Association said it plans to launch its own iron ore price index in August this year in a move designed to improve the country's pricing power.

