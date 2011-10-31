LONDON Weaker international iron ore prices are driving high-cost Chinese domestic suppliers to cut output, which will push the top consumer and steelmaker to rely more on seaborne imports in the coming weeks, supporting the dry freight market.

International iron ore prices have dropped more than 30 percent since September, including a record 18 percent plunge last week, as lower steel prices have forced Chinese steelmakers to cut production.

The steelmakers' inventories are running low, however, and they will need to restock in the coming weeks. Analysts expect them to turn to cheaper international ore rather than costlier, lower-quality domestic output.

This is expected to provide support to larger capesize vessels, which are used to transport ore from major players in Brazil and Australia, and may also help drive up the usage of freight derivatives.

"Logically, Chinese steel mills may buy more seaborne iron ore due to the recent drop in price," said Denny Sabah, a metals analyst at London-based trading house Ronly.

"A Chinese iron ore mine with, for example, a $140 per tonne cost of production will now be struggling to shift material."

International iron ore prices were at about $117 per tonne cost-and-freight China on Friday, already well below much of its domestic supply cost.

"Chinese domestic supply is very flexible," said Macquarie iron ore and steel analyst Colin Hamilton. "Much of this supply is in the process of being cut."

Some Chinese producers have costs as high as $150-160 per tonne, and costs for a quarter of all Chinese supply are above $135 per tonne, according to data from Macquarie.

"Longer-term, three months plus, if we have a lower price environment for iron ore, that may lead to more import substitution in China as we saw a couple of years ago," said Derek Langston, a senior director at SSY Consultancy and Research.

Shifts in the trade of iron ore are crucial to the capesize shipping market, which has been struggling with a glut of vessels. Iron ore volumes account for the biggest share of that market at around 31 percent of capesize shipments, followed by coal at around 29 percent.

THE BIG THREE

"The combination of domestic ore displacement, Indian export bans and increased supply should be supportive of the capesize segment," said Nigel Prentis, head of research, consulting and advisory with HSBC Shipping Services Ltd.

Indian iron ore suppliers have slashed exports, meanwhile, because they are subject to an export tax that adds to their costs, making then unable to compete with world's three biggest iron ore miners -- BHP Billiton (BHP.AX), Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) and Vale (VALE5.SA).

As for these big miners, the current low iron prices are still way above their production costs, and they have said they will continue to produce iron ore at full steam and stick to their expansion plans.

"The big miners have continued to offer large volumes of material each day, which has caused prices to plummet, while Indian miners in comparison have not lowered their prices anywhere close to current levels and are shipping very little cargo," said Roddy Mann, senior iron ore trader at London-based Metalloyd.

This means more iron ore will be shipped from longer-haul destinations such as Brazil and Australia, bolstering demand for capesizes, which typically haul 150,000 tonne cargoes.

"We would need to see China prices fall below $60 per tonne before the three key Brazilian and Australian miners, Vale, BHPB and Rio Tinto, became uneconomic suppliers," a bulk commodities analyst said.

Before iron ore prices plummeted, the capesize market benefited from strong Chinese demand, which has since dried up. But now prices have fallen, another boost to capesize earnings is now likely to come from its step-up in imports.

Miners also say the iron ore price dip, which gives the upper hand to buyers, will also fuel a move to shorter supply contracts away from the current quarterly system.

Analysts said a switch to monthly or spot iron ore contract prices would increase freight volatility, which is likely to boost the use of the freight derivatives or FFA market for hedging purposes.

In the week ended October 21, 2011 capesize FFA volumes, excluding options, reached 424,686 lots, up 7 percent from the same period last year, data from clearing houses showed.

"As people get more used to volatility, FFAs and options will be more attractive for companies to use," said Peter Norfolk, research director at freight broker FIS.

(Editing by Jane Baird)