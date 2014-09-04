TEL AVIV Israel-based ironSource said on Thursday it has acquired mobile game studio Upopa, adding mobile game creation expertise to its new innovation lab, ironLabs.

Financial details were not disclosed.

IronSource helps mobile and desktop application developers distribute their apps and make money off of them. The acquisition of Upopa will enable ironSource to incorporate experts in mobile game development, helping it better serve the needs of mobile and gaming developers, the company said.

"We are always looking for ways to bring new capabilities to developers that can help them turn their ideas into sustainable ... businesses," said Omer Kaplan, deputy chief executive of ironSource.

Over the last year ironSource has focused on developing and growing its mobile offering.

In one year of operation, Upopa's games have been downloaded over 1.35 million times.

