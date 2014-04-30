LONDON UK savers almost doubled the amount of money invested in Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) using funds during 2013/14 from the previous tax year, the Investment Management Association said on Wednesday.

Net sales into the tax-free savings vehicles, which can be invested in a range of mutual funds, hit 2.3 billion pounds, over 1 billion pounds more than in the previous tax year, the trade body said.

Measures announced in last month's budget that increase the ISA allowance to 15,000 pounds are likely to drive even stronger growth when they come into force in July, said Danny Cox, head of financial planning at fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown.

"ISAs are a huge success story with savers and investors and the improvements to their allowance levels and flexibility from 1st July will add to their attraction," he said in a statement.

"Equity income funds remain amongst the most popular fund choices in large part due to low interest rates on cash," he added.

