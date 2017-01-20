REUTERS/Baz Ratner SEARCH 'BAZ SEA' FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH 'WIDER IMAGE' FOR ALL STORIES.

A man swims in the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv, Israel April 9, 2016. The picture was created by exposing for the shadows on a hazy day.

Israeli sap surfers take part in an event for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv, Israel March 24, 2016. The picture was created by exposing for the shadows on a hazy day.

Tourists dip in the Dead Sea, Israel April 15, 2016. The picture was created by exposing for the shadows on a hazy day.

A sap surfer stands on a board in the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv, Israel April 9, 2016. The picture was created by exposing for the shadows on a hazy day.

Tourists dip in the Dead Sea, Israel April 15, 2016. The picture was created by exposing for the shadows on a hazy day.

A sap surfer stands on a board in the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv, Israel April 9, 2016. The picture was created by exposing for the shadows on a hazy day.

Beachgoers dip in the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv, Israel April 9, 2016. The picture was created by exposing for the shadows on a hazy day.

Beachgoers enjoy the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv, Israel April 9, 2016. The picture was created by exposing for the shadows on a hazy day.

TEL AVIV Sap surfing - standing upright on a board using an oar to paddle - has become a popular pastime for tourists and locals alike off the shores of Israel.

In a series of pictures taken by Reuters photographer Baz Ratner sap surfers appear suspended in the shot, with the hazy skyline merging with the still waters against a misty backdrop.

Similar conditions are seen on the Dead Sea, where swimmers enjoy a dip in the salty waters that are mentioned in the Bible and sit at the lowest point on Earth.

(Reporting by Baz Ratner. Writing by Patrick Johnston in LONDON. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)