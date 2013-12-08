JERUSALEM A British military helicopter made an unscheduled landing on Sunday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank because of a "technical malfunction", an Israeli military spokeswoman said.

There were no casualties in the incident on Sunday afternoon and Israeli troops were "securing the scene", she added.

The Israeli spokeswoman said the helicopter had "made an emergency landing in the Jordan Valley as a result of technical malfunction".

The British Ministry of Defence described the landing as "precautionary" rather than an "emergency" but declined to elaborate.

Sky news website said the RAF helicopter had been en route from the Jordanian capital Amman to Cyprus when it was forced to land.

The Israeli spokeswoman denied a report that the aircraft had landed in an Israeli minefield, but would not say exactly where it came down.

(Additional reporting by James William in London; writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Andrew Roche)