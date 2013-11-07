EILAT, Israel The Bank of Israel has successfully stemmed the shekel's rise, but "sputtering exports" remain the country's main economic problem, according to the central bank's newest rate setter.

In an interview with Reuters, Nathan Sussman also said Israeli interest rates will stay low for an extended period in part due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's delay in starting to reduce stimulus.

Bank of Israel economists expect economic growth of 3.6 percent in 2013 and 3.4 percent next year, including natural gas output. Excluding gas, growth is running at around 2.6-2.7 percent, which Sussman said is decent compared with Western peers but well below Israel's growth potential.

"That's the main concern," said Sussman, head of research at Israel's central bank who joined the six-member MPC on November 1. "The main engine of growth the last 10, 15 years has been exports but it's sputtering now ... and that is a source of concern."

Exports comprise 40 percent of Israel's economic activity, with Europe and the United States its largest trading partners.

The shekel, which has appreciated 5.5 percent in 2013 to a two-year peak, is adding to soft export demand, Sussman said.

"We think we have halted the (dollar's) slide and changed the game in some way," Sussman said, pointing to dollar buying by the central bank to offset a current account surplus boost from natural gas. In a bid to offset the surplus, the central bank is buying $2.1 billion in 2013 and another $3.5 billion of foreign currency in 2014.

Sussman said labour market conditions have also softened. Despite a drop in the unemployment rate to 6.1 percent in the third quarter from 6.8 percent in the previous three months, the improvement is solely in public jobs while the private sector is frozen, he said.

Fiscal policy will also remain a drag on the economy through next year due to spending cuts and tax hikes. The economy is not expected to start to improve until the second quarter of 2014, Sussman said, speaking on the sidelines of an Israel Democracy Institute conference in the southern resort city of Eilat.

The Fed was expected to taper its bond buying programme, a driver of easy global money, but has opted not to do so for the time being because of uncertainties over economic recovery.

"It's bad news for everyone," said Sussman. "If they are delaying tapering then this is a signal for everyone else that there is room for improvement and resumption of economic growth is delayed.

"And that impacts the rest of the world," he said in his first interview since becoming an MPC member. "It means monetary policy in the United States is going to be expansionary and we cannot deviate much from that. Had tapering started, then (global) interest rates would have gone up."

For Israel, as in many other countries, easy money has driven housing prices to the point where there are concerns about a bubble.

But Sussman said continued U.S. stimulus limited what central banks can do.

"We are facing the same dilemma as other central banks," Sussman said, citing Canada and Australia. "What is common to most of these countries is the tradeoff between an appreciating currency and the housing market."

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)