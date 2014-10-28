May 'good at getting it wrong', says Le Pen
LONDON French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has criticised British Prime Minister Theresa May for hosting her main rival, centrist Emmanuel Macron, while apparently snubbing her.
TEL AVIV An Israeli court sentenced a polygamous cult leader to 30 years' imprisonment on Tuesday for sex crimes against his wives and daughters as part of what prosecutors described as a mind-boggling saga of dominance and delusions of deity.
The defendant, Goel Ratzon, 64, had denied the charges of rape and indecent assault. Tel Aviv District Court had acquitted him of separate counts of enslavement regarding 21 spouses and 38 children he had kept in various homes around the city.
Sporting shoulder-length white hair and a beard, Ratzon had argued that the women, many of whom had his name and portrait tattooed on their bodies, lived with him of their own accord.
One of the wives, identified only as Maayan, welcomed the sentence in an interview to Israel's Army Radio, saying it would prevent another Ratzon cult "rising from the depths" of the daughters' generation.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)
LONDON French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has criticised British Prime Minister Theresa May for hosting her main rival, centrist Emmanuel Macron, while apparently snubbing her.
Court hearings in Hawaii and Maryland on Wednesday could decide the immediate fate of President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, which is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on Thursday.
SITTWE, Myanmar Since security forces swept into their villages in northwestern Myanmar late last year, around 75,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled across the nearby border to Bangladesh. Many now fear that the authorities in Myanmar could make their displacement permanent.