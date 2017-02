JERUSALEM An Israeli man died of injuries sustained when a missile slammed into the city of Beersheba on Saturday, one of a series of rocket strikes from Gaza, a medical official said.

Eli Bein, director of the Magen David Adom paramedic services said on Israel Radio the victim, one of at least eight injured in the rocket strikes, had died in hospital.

