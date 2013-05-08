JERUSALEM Israel's conservative government staved off the risk of public sector strikes on Wednesday as it tries to push through a plan to hike taxes and cut spending that has incensed middle- and lower-income voters.

The budget plan, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes will reassure investors alarmed by growing deficits, had sought to cut some civil service jobs and delay pay rises, drawing threats of labour action.

But at a surprise joint press conference, Finance Minister Yair Lapid said the Histadrut labour federation which oversees some 800,000 public sector workers had agreed to postpone critical wage discussions to next year.

"We will begin them in 2014," said Lapid, adding the deal with Histadrut chief Ofer Eini would avert strikes that could have cost the economy 2 billion Israeli shekels (362.2 million pounds) a day.

The draft budget, covering the 17 months to the end of 2014, is meant to rein in a deficit set to top 4 percent of gross domestic product for a second year running in 2013.

Histadrut's Eini, acknowledging the economy was weakening, agreed to delay public salary hikes that were previously negotiated. The deal will save the government 1.5 billion shekels.

Netanyahu plans to seek cabinet backing for the budget on Monday.

Indecision over how to tackle the deficit brought down his previous government, triggering a January poll that catapulted Lapid, a centrist who campaigned on promises to protect the middle classes, into Netanyahu's new rightist coalition.

Last week, Lapid's plan to raise the 2013 budget deficit target to 4.9 percent from 3 percent prompted Standard & Poor's to cut Israel's credit rating and fuelled a 13 basis point jump in the 10-year bond yield to 3.63 percent on Sunday, though yields have since eased.

Under pressure from fiscal conservatives, Lapid revised his deficit goals to 4.65 percent of GDP in 2013 and 3 percent in 2014. The cabinet has backed the plan and parliament needs to approve the budget by the end of July.

Lapid argued on his Facebook page on Tuesday that measures including across-the-board income tax hikes and a cut in child allowances were needed to save the economy from collapse.

But newspaper columnists criticised the plan on Wednesday and thousands of Israelis voiced their opinions on Facebook.

Netanyahu, on a visit to China, said he gave "full support to the finance minister. A budget must be passed".

Commentators predicted, however, that he would bow to public pressure to ease some of the steps estimated to cost the average middle class family more than $2,200 (1,415.6 pounds) a year.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)