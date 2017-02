JERUSALEM Several people were killed when gunmen carried out a series of attacks against vehicles in southern Israel on Thursday, Israeli media reported.

In one attack, gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying passengers to the southern Israeli resort city of Eilat, Israel's military said in a statement. There was no official statement regarding further attacks, which occurred near the frontier with Egypt.

Israeli security forces were pursuing the attackers, the military said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)