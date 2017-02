JERUSALEM The gunmen who killed at least six people in a series of attacks in southern Israel on Thursday came from the Gaza Strip and travelled through Egypt's Sinai desert to infiltrate into Israel, an Israeli official said.

"They left Gaza through the south, went into the desert and came into Israel," the official said, referring to the Sinai peninsula on Gaza's border.

Israel has a fortified border with Hamas-ruled Gaza and Palestinians there have at times used the Sinai as a conduit for arms and fighters.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller)