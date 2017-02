JERUSALEM Israel's security cabinet approved unanimously on Tuesday the freeing of 25 Egyptian prisoners to secure the release of a U.S.-Israeli national held by Cairo on suspicion of espionage, government officials said.

The arrangement, brokered with U.S. help, was announced on Monday and an Israeli official said it was likely to take place on Thursday. Israel denies that 27-year-old Ilan Grapel, arrested in Egypt in June, is a spy.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)