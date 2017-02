JERUSALEM Israel regrets the deaths of Egyptian security personnel during a clash with gunmen earlier this week, Defence Minister Ehud Barak said on Saturday after Egypt announced it was recalling its ambassador to Tel Aviv in protest.

Seeking to ease a growing crisis over the killings of the three Egyptians, Barak said he had instructed the Israeli army to hold a joint investigation with Egypt into the incident.

