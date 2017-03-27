Since Brexit vote, Europeans warm again to EU
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
JERUSALEM Israel on Monday urged citizens vacationing in Egypt's Sinai peninsula to leave immediately, saying the threat of attacks inspired by Islamic State and other jihadi groups was high.
The advisory was issued ahead of the Passover holiday, when thousands of Israelis cross the land border with Egypt to visit resorts and beaches on the Sinai's Red Sea coast.
Israel's Anti-Terrorism Directorate said its "Level 1" alert related to a "very high concrete threat".
"Islamic State and those inspired by it are at the forefront of global jihadi groups that are highly motivated to carry out attacks during this period," the directorate wrote.
"All Israelis currently in the Sinai should return and ... (we) also strongly advise that those wanting to travel to Sinai should not do so."
An Islamist insurgency in the rugged, thinly populated Sinai has gained pace since Egypt's military toppled President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013.
Militants have launched a number of deadly cross-border attacks on Israel in recent years.
Israel signed a peace treaty with Egypt in 1979. The directorate on Monday refreshed standing warnings for other countries, including Jordan and Turkey.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Andrew Roche)
WYOMING, Ohio An American university student who was returned to the United States this week after being held in North Korea for 17 months has a severe brain injury and is in a state of "unresponsive wakefulness," doctors said on Thursday.
DOHA A $12 billion deal to buy U.S. F-15 fighter jets shows Qatar has deep-rooted support from Washington, a Qatari official said on Thursday, despite President Donald Trump's repeated accusations that Doha supports terrorism.