JERUSALEM An Israeli citizen and at least one militant were killed in an attack on the Egyptian border on Monday, Israeli media and the military said.

"A terrorist squad opened gunfire and possibly also fired an anti-tank rocket at an area where (Israel) is constructing the border fence," Israeli military spokesman Yoav Mordechai told Army Radio.

"Soldiers arrived on the scene and killed one terrorist," he said.

Army Radio said that an Israeli workman was killed by the militants, but Mordechai would only say "there is a small number of fatalities." He said the attack happened about 30 kilometres from the Gaza Strip on the Egyptian border.

It was not immediately clear if the gunmen crossed through from Egypt or from the southern Gaza Strip and no militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

(Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Stacey Joyce)