ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE U.S. President Barack Obama will call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on being re-elected in the coming days, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Air Force One that the administration will evaluate its approach on the Middle East peace process following Netanyahu's recent statement that there would be no Palestinian state under his watch.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)