ISMAILIA, Egypt Islamist militants in the Sinai Peninsula claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on the Israeli Red Sea resort of Eilat on Wednesday, and Egyptian security sources said the rockets had probably been fired from the Egyptian territory.

In a statement posted on its website, the hardline militant group Magles Shoura al-Mujahddin said it had targeted Eilat with two Grad missiles on Wednesday morning, and then withdrew safely.

It said the attack was in retaliation for what it described as the Israeli army's attack on protesters demonstrating over the death of a Palestinian prisoner.

The Israeli military earlier said two rockets fired from Sinai had struck Eilat, causing no casualties or damage.

(Reporting by Yousri Mohamed; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams)