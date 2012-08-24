JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran on Friday of making "accelerated progress towards achieving nuclear weapons", adding that it was "totally ignoring" Western demands to rein in its atomic programme.

Netanyahu made the remarks to a visiting U.S. congressman the day after diplomatic sources told Reuters that Iran had installed more uranium enrichment machines in an underground bunker, potentially paving the way for a significant expansion of its nuclear work.

"Only yesterday we received additional proof that Iran is continuing accelerated progress towards achieving nuclear weapons and is totally ignoring international demands," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by his office.

