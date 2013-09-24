JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday Iran's diplomatic overtures to the West over its disputed nuclear programme were aimed at allowing Tehran to continue to pursue atomic weapons.

"Iran thinks that soothing words and token actions will enable it to continue on its path to the bomb," Netanyahu said after U.S. President Barack Obama said at the United Nations that Washington was ready to engage diplomatically with Iran over its nuclear programme.

He said Israel would welcome a diplomatic solution that dismantled Iran's capacity to develop nuclear weapons.

