JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he would speak out about the dangers of Iran's nuclear programme in an address next month to the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

It was not immediately known if Netanyahu would meet U.S. President Barack Obama during his September 27-30 visit. The two leaders last met in March at the White House.

In a statement, Netanyahu said that at the assembly's annual general debate he would "tell the nations of the world in a clear voice the truth about the terror regime of Iran which represents the greatest threat to world peace".

Recent rhetoric by Israeli leaders cautioning that time is running out to stop what they say is an Iranian quest for atomic weapons has raised international concern over possible Israeli military action. The United States has urged Israel to give diplomacy and international sanctions more time to work.

