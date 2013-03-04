WASHINGTON Neither diplomacy nor sanctions have stopped Iran from pressing ahead with its nuclear ambitions and a clear and credible military threat is needed to stop Tehran's program, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

"Words alone will not stop Iran. Sanctions alone will not stop Iran. Sanctions must be coupled with a clear and credible military threat," he told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in a speech to its annual policy conference.

Netanyahu, speaking to the Washington gathering by video from Israel, repeated his assertion that Iran was using international negotiations "to buy time to press ahead with its nuclear program."

(Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by Vicki Allen)