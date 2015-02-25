Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits in front of a picture of Theodor Herzl, who is seen as the founder of modern Zionism, during a weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rebuffed criticism in Washington of his plans to speak in Congress, accusing world powers of forsaking a pledge to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"I respect the White House and the President of the United States but on such a fateful matter, that can determine whether or not we survive, I must do everything to prevent such a great danger for Israel," Netanyahu said in a speech.

He said world powers had pledged to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, adding that "from the agreement coming together it appears they have given up on this commitment".

