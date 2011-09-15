JERUSALEM Israel has temporarily withdrawn its ambassador to Jordan over fears of violent demonstrations against its embassy in Amman, Israeli diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

They said Ambassador Daniel Nevo and his senior staff, who routinely spend weekends in Israel, were brought back early after being warned of imminent pro-Palestinian protests.

In Egypt, another of the few Arab countries to have recognised the Jewish state, the Israeli embassy was stormed by demonstrators on Saturday, forcing its evacuation. The countries are in talks on reactivating the Cairo mission.

Israel would decide on Saturday whether its Amman diplomats would go back on Sunday as usual, the diplomatic sources said.

A skeleton staff remains at the embassy, which is under heavy Jordanian guard. Whereas pro-democracy protests have toppled the leadership in Egypt, in Jordan, King Abdullah has taken some of the steam out of protests since January with extra subsidies and reform.

