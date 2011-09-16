JERUSALEM Israel's ambassador to Jordan returned to Amman on Friday after he was temporarily withdrawn over fears that demonstrations outside the embassy would turn violent, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

Hundreds of Jordanian protesters demanded on Thursday their government close the mission and scrap a peace treaty with Israel. Police blocked roads to the embassy complex to prevent the demonstrators from marching to the heavily protected site.

Israel decided to pull out ambassador Daniel Nevo after crowds stormed its embassy in Cairo last Saturday, forcing most of its diplomats to flee Egypt.

Jordan has long maintained close security cooperation with Israel but has criticised Israeli treatment of Palestinians and fears a spillover of violence if Israel does not make peace with the Palestinians.

Jordan's King Abdullah was widely quoted as saying earlier this week that Jordan and the Palestinians were now in a stronger position than Israel, telling a group of academics that the Arab uprisings this year had weakened Israel's position.

Israel's Haaertz newspaper reported on Friday that his unusually strong rebuke of the Jewish state was provoked by comments from an Israeli major general, Uzi Dayan, who told a conference on Sunday that Jordan should absorb the West Bank and Gaza Strip, doing away with the notion of a Palestinian state.

