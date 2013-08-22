JERUSALEM At least two rockets fired from Lebanon hit northern Israel on Thursday, Israeli police and Lebanese security sources said, but there were no reports of casualties or damage.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Southern Lebanon is a stronghold of Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas and Palestinian militants have launched rockets from that area at Israel in the past.

A security source in Lebanon said two rockets were fired, but Israeli police said it appeared that at least three had struck. Israeli media reported that one of the rockets was intercepted by the "Iron Dome" anti-missile system.

"I heard a weak explosion, and then in parallel to the siren, I heard a stronger boom," Keinan Engel, a resident of the northern town of Nahariya, told Army Radio. "I went to take cover, in a reinforced room."

Eli Bean, director of Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service, said no one had been hurt.

"There are no casualties. There are no indications or reports of anything hitting any populated area," he said on Army Radio.

