Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman speaks at a conference for young members of his Yisrael Beiteinu party in Tel Aviv December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Friday he was resigning after being charged with fraud and breach of trust, in a move that could have repercussions on the upcoming general election.

"Though I know I committed no crime ... I have decided to resign my post as foreign minister and deputy prime minister," Lieberman said in an emailed statement, adding that he hoped to clear his name "without delay".

Opinion polls have predicted that the right-wing party of Lieberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would win the January 22 election, and it was not clear if his removal from the race would hurt their chances.

(Reporting by Dan Williams, editing by Crispian Balmer)