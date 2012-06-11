JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tore a ligament in his left leg while playing football on Monday and will have to wear a plaster cast for several weeks, his office said in a statement.

Netanyahu was taking part in a game involving Arab and Jewish youths, part of a tourism promotion in Jerusalem. Despite the injury he played on and scored a goal, his office said.

"The suspected (torn ligament) was confirmed in a CT scan ... and therefore the prime minister's left leg was placed in a plaster cast for several weeks. He returned home but will return to work in his office tomorrow," the statement said.

