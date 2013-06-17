JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran's election showed popular discontent with the Tehran government but was unlikely to bring about any change in nuclear policy.

"The Iranian election clearly reflects deep disaffection of the Iranian people with its regime, but unfortunately it doesn't have the power to change Iran's nuclear ambitions," Netanyahu told Reuters in an interview.

Netanyahu said it was Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and not newly elected president Hassan Rohani - a former nuclear negotiator widely seen as a moderate - who set nuclear policy that has been challenged by tough economic sanctions and the prospect of military action.

He called for continued international pressure on Iran to curb nuclear efforts which Israel and the West fear are aimed at developing atomic weapons.

Iran says it is enriching uranium for peaceful purposes only.

Israel, widely believed to be the Middle East's only atomic power, has signalled it could take military action against Iran if international sanctions and diplomacy fail to bring about a change in its nuclear policy.

