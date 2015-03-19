WASHINGTON President Barack Obama told Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday the United States would "reassess" its policy options after the Israeli prime minister took a position against Palestinian statehood during the Israeli election campaign, a White House official said.

The White House earlier issued a statement saying Obama had called Netanyahu to congratulate him on his election win and used the opportunity to reaffirm U.S. commitment to a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict.

But the official said Obama also delivered another message. "The president told the prime minister that we will need to reassess our options following the prime minister's new positions and comments regarding the two state solution," the official said. "They also discussed Prime Minister Netanyahu's comments about Israeli Arabs."

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sandra Maler)