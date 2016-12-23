JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed Israel's ambassadors in New Zealand and Senegal to return to Israel for consultations, his spokesman said on Friday, in response to a UN resolution on settlements.

The Security Council resolution demanding an end to settlement activity on land the Palestinians want for a state was put forward by New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal.

Netanyahu's spokesman David Keys said the prime minister had also ordered the cancellation of the planned visit to Israel of the Senegalese foreign minister in three weeks and instructed the Foreign Ministry to cancel all aid programs to Senegal.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Chris Reese)