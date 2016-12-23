May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed Israel's ambassadors in New Zealand and Senegal to return to Israel for consultations, his spokesman said on Friday, in response to a UN resolution on settlements.
The Security Council resolution demanding an end to settlement activity on land the Palestinians want for a state was put forward by New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal.
Netanyahu's spokesman David Keys said the prime minister had also ordered the cancellation of the planned visit to Israel of the Senegalese foreign minister in three weeks and instructed the Foreign Ministry to cancel all aid programs to Senegal.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.