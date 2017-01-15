French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault addresses delegates at the opening of the Mideast peace conference in Paris, January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/POOL

PARIS France's foreign minister said on Sunday a proposal by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to move the American embassy to Jerusalem would be a provocation with serious consequences.

"Of course (it's a provocation). I think he would not be able to do it," Jean-Marc Ayrault told France 3 television amid a conference on the Middle East peace process in Paris. "It would have extremely serious consequences and it's not the first time that it's on the agenda of a U.S. president, but none have let themselves make that decision.

"One cannot have such a clear-cut, unilateral position. You have to create the conditions for peace."

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Catherine Evans)