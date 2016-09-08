Syrian military says recaptures Wadi Barada valley from rebels
BEIRUT Syrian government forces have recaptured all towns and villages in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, the Syrian military said in a statement on Sunday.
JERUSALEM Israel has begun construction of an underground barrier along the frontier with the Gaza Strip that is meant to block cross-border tunnels built by Palestinian militants, Israeli defence and political sources said on Thursday.
Since being blindsided during a 2014 war by tunnel raiders from the Hamas Islamist group that controls Gaza, Israel has stepped up work on technologies for spotting the secret passages. Currently Israel has a fence along the border.
Military engineers unearthed and destroyed 32 tunnels during the war, Israeli officials say, and the military has since uncovered two others.
One Israeli political source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the government has already budgeted some 600 million shekels (119.77 million pounds) to build one section section of the underground concrete barrier.
The barrier will eventually be about 65 km in length, the source said.
Israel's Defence Ministry declined to comment on the issue.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
KUALA LUMPUR/BEIJING Malaysian rescuers on Sunday found 23 Chinese tourists and two crewmembers alive after their boat sank in rough seas off the coast of Borneo a day earlier, but five Chinese tourists and one Malaysian crew member are still missing, officials said.
JERUSALEM When Benjamin Netanyahu sent a tweet in support of President Donald Trump's plan for a wall along the Mexican border, the Israeli prime minister can barely have expected it would be retweeted 40,000 times and cause a backlash at home and abroad.