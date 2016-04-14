Death toll in Egypt church bombing reaches 21, 50 injured: state television
CAIRO The death toll in a church bombing in the Egyptian Nile Delta city of Tanta has climbed to 21, with 50 more injured, state television said on Sunday.
EL BIREH, West Bank Israeli troops sparked a fire that gutted about 10 Palestinian shops on Thursday after they tried to blow open safes in a raid on a money-changing office suspected of handling funds for militants.
The fire brigade in El Bireh, in the occupied West Bank, said no one was hurt in the blaze that spread through a three-storey commercial building in the town before opening hours.
An Israeli military spokeswoman said soldiers out to confiscate documents from "a money-changer who deals with terror funds" attempted to open safes using a controlled explosion and a fire erupted. She said the military had begun an investigation of the incident.
El Bireh is a part of the West Bank that is under the security and administrative control of the Palestinian self-rule authority. Citing security concerns, Israel frequently carries out raids against suspected militant activity in such territory.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Alison Williams)
WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons programme.