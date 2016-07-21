PARIS French President Francois Hollande on Thursday told Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas of his concern at the "fragility" of the situation in the Middle East in a context of mounting violence, the president's office said.

In a statement after the two leaders met in Paris, the French president's office said France was committed to leading international efforts to help secure peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

"While the latest report from the Quartet shows the two-state solution is under threat by continued settlement-building, there is an urgent need to recreate a political perspective," the statement added.

With U.S. efforts to broker an accord in deep freeze for two years and Washington focused on its November presidential election, France hosted a conference last month with the aim of breaking the apathy over the impasse and stir new diplomatic momentum.

