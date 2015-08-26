JERUSALEM A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck southern Israel on Thursday, causing no casualties, the Israeli army said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the nighttime attack.

Salafi Jihadist groups that are proponents of global holy war endorsed by al Qaeda have claimed most of the sporadic rocket strikes on Israel from the coastal territory since the end of a 50-day Gaza war a year ago.

The army said in a statement that the rocket had hit an area adjacent to the Gaza border and no injuries had been reported.

According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry website, 11 rockets from the Gaza Strip, excluding the one launched on Thursday, have struck Israel since the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire that halted the Gaza war.

Israel holds Gaza's Hamas Islamist rulers responsible for any attacks from the enclave of 1.8 million Palestinians. Three weeks ago, after a rocket hit southern Israel, Israeli planes bombed a Hamas training camp, wounding four security men. A small Salafi group said it had launched it.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Toni Reinhold)