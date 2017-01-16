BRUSSELS Israeli settlement building must not undermine efforts to relaunch peace talks with the Palestinians, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday, adding that Israel's security was also important.

"It has to be the will of the parties to create results which mean that Israel and Palestine can coexist peacefully in the Middle East," Steinmeier told reporters ahead of a meeting of European foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Everybody knows that the security situation in Israel is part of that, in the same way as the fact that the basis of such negotiations cannot be undermined by the construction of settlements. It is difficult but there is no alternative."

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)